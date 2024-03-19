Daniel Craig as James Bond.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson is said to have been handed a “formal offer” to play James Bond.

Eon Productions, who make the Bond movies, are expecting the 33-year-old actor to accept the coveted role - which was recently vacated by Daniel Craig after 15 years as the suave spy - and it is thought shooting for a new film in the franchise could begin this year.

A source told The Sun newspaper: “Bond is Aaron’s job, should he wish to accept it. The formal offer is on the table and they are waiting to hear back.

“As far as Eon is concerned, Aaron is going to sign his contract in the coming days and they can start preparing for the big announcement.”

The Kick-Ass actor - who is married to director Sam Taylor-Johnson, 57 - is 2/1 favourite with bookmaker Coral to take on the part, while Henry Cavill (7/2) and Idris Elba (9/2) have also been mentioned as possible replacements for Daniel, who quit the 007 franchise following 2021′s No Time to Die.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson is said to have been handed a “formal offer” to play James Bond. Photo / AP

Taylor-Johnson recently admitted it is “charming” that he has been heavily linked to the iconic movie role.

Speaking recently to Numero magazine about the speculation, he said: “I find it charming and wonderful that people see me in that role. I take it as a great compliment.”

In August, Taylor-Johnson insisted he was not focusing on speculation he could be the next Bond.

He told Esquire magazine at the time: “I have to go by the beat of my own drum. It’s my own path, what feels intuitive to me.

“I’ve never made a decision based on other people’s perspectives, or their judgments, or their expectations. You lose your mind if you do that. Your sense of worth and soul is gone.

“You need to understand what is integral to you and what feels right, and you’ve got to stay on track with what’s present in front of you. Kraven is what’s in front of me.”

When asked what he thought of taking on the Bond role, he said: “I just focus on the things I can have in my hands right now.

“What’s in front of me right now.”