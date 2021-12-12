The next James Bond won't be a woman - but could be non-binary, producer reveals

James Bond is set to return in the long awaited No Time to Die.

The next James Bond could be non-binary, a producer has revealed.

Barbara Broccoli has confirmed the next actor to play 007 won't be a woman - something many fans are calling for - but the character of Bond could potentially identify as non-binary in the future, reports Fox News.

Non-binary is defined as someone who chooses not to identify as either male or female - instead choosing to go by "they" or "them" pronouns.

Broccoli told the Girls on Film podcast last week that Bond won't be a woman.

"I don't think that we should be making films where women are playing men," Broccoli replied.

"I think we should be making more films about women," she further explained. "I think Bond will be a man."

And when host Anna Smith suggested: "Non-binary, perhaps, maybe one day?" Broccoli was open to the idea.

"Who knows?" Broccoli replied. "I mean, I think it's open. We just have to find the right actor."

The current James Bond, Daniel Craig, has said he doesn't believe the next actor to play Bond should be female either.

Who will play the next James Bond? Photo / Getty Images

"Why should a woman play James Bond when there should be a part just as good as James Bond but for a woman?" he told the Radio Times in an interview.

Craig is set to officially close out his run as the famous spy character with the release of No Time to Die.

Meanwhile, producer Broccoli previously said in a BBC Radio 4 Today interview that the search for Craig's replacement will not begin until at least 2022, with no clear front runner emerging at the moment outside of fan speculation.