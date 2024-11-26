“That’s worrying, but very nice of you,” Grant replied. “I’m not hating that, I’m loving it.”

Grant has previously played prickly characters like the egotistical antagonist Phoenix Buchanan in Paddington 2 (2017).

"An absolute must-see. #HereticMovie is one of the best films of the year." (Forbes) Now playing in theaters nationwide 🙏 pic.twitter.com/PnjkTkb5Tl — Heretic (@hereticmovie) November 8, 2024

The pair then went on to discuss the difference between playing an “a***le“ character with a “redeemable quality” and playing a character who was, in Sproull’s words, “disgusting” and whether he enjoyed the experience.

“I think I did,” Grant mused.

“When I read the script the first time, I thought, there might be a way in here where he thinks this is all fun. Maybe he’s a bit lonely.”

Grant then went on to reveal the mindset he had to get into when playing the strange and violent character, eventually calling him “repulsive”.

Sproull noted that while Mr Reed was “awful”, she couldn’t help but feel sorry for the character but surmised it could be because of the allure of the actor himself.

“I think it’s pushing it with Mr Reed that we might feel sorry for him,” Grant replied.

“But I do think it’s important when you play these baddies that you are aware of why they ended up that way. Something hurt them; they are protecting something or compensating for something, so I did work quite hard on that.”

But fans of Grant will be pleased to know that his tenure as a creepy psychopath will be short-lived.

“Do you think though, Hugh, after this you may give us something a little more jolly? You’ve sort of betrayed us as Hugh Grant lovers, could we have something sort of charming after this please?” Sproull said.

“You get a bit of Daniel Cleaver again in February with [Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy],” Grant said.

Grant previously announced he would reprise his role in the popular franchise after first playing the charming, yet devious, womaniser Cleaver in 2001.

The role was seen as a U-turn for the actor, who had established his career predominantly playing hapless protagonists in movies like About A Boy and Four Weddings and a Funeral.

His role in Heretic may be his most villainous to date.

The film follows two young missionaries as they attempt to convert the sinister Mr Reed.

The movie also stars Thatcher, 24, and East, 23, as two young missionaries who become caught in Reed’s sinister web.

East recently starred in Steven Spielberg‘s semi-autobiographical award-winner The Fabelmans (2022), and Thatcher gained widespread acclaim for her role as young Natalie Scatorccio in the psychological drama series Yellowjackets.

They told Sproull about filming Heretic, revealing a shared experience they brought to their roles as they both grew up in Mormon households.

The pair also talked of the “immersive factor” of being stuck on a small set with only three actors.

“Being stuck in this room for weeks and weeks shooting these long scenes added to the exhaustion,” Thatcher said.

“Also, [cinematographer Chung Chung-hoon] did these insane shots that were very long, you never knew where the camera was going to go.”

Sproull finished the interview by asking the cast if they would “ever look at pie the same way again”, alluding to a particular scene in the film that is intended to surprise the audience.

“Blueberry pie was never my favourite,” Thatcher said.

“Who likes blueberry pie, I mean come on?” East added.

Heretic (R16) is playing in cinemas nationwide from November 28.