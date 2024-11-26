Known for playing charming yet gruff roles in romantic comedies like Love Actually and the Bridget Jones series, Hugh Grant has turned heads in his latest role playing the menacing Mr Reed in psychological horror Heretic, which hits NZ screens this week.
In a candid new interview with ZM’s Hayley Sproull, Grant revealed the process behind getting into his “repulsive” new role, admitting he enjoyed playing the “twisted” and “sadistic” character.
Heretic, directed byScott Beck and Bryan Woods, follows the story of two young missionaries (played by Sophie Thatcher and Chloe East) who become trapped in Reed’s home after they attempt to convert the reclusive Englishman.
During the interview with the three lead actors, Sproull revealed her adoration for Grant and noted his penchant for playing particularly testy yet alluring characters.
“You have played some of my favourite characters, and I particularly love it when you play an a***le, you do it so well,” Sproull told Grant.
The pair then went on to discuss the difference between playing an “a***le“ character with a “redeemable quality” and playing a character who was, in Sproull’s words, “disgusting” and whether he enjoyed the experience.
“When I read the script the first time, I thought, there might be a way in here where he thinks this is all fun. Maybe he’s a bit lonely.”
Grant then went on to reveal the mindset he had to get into when playing the strange and violent character, eventually calling him “repulsive”.
Sproull noted that while Mr Reed was “awful”, she couldn’t help but feel sorry for the character but surmised it could be because of the allure of the actor himself.
“I think it’s pushing it with Mr Reed that we might feel sorry for him,” Grant replied.
“But I do think it’s important when you play these baddies that you are aware of why they ended up that way. Something hurt them; they are protecting something or compensating for something, so I did work quite hard on that.”
But fans of Grant will be pleased to know that his tenure as a creepy psychopath will be short-lived.
“Do you think though, Hugh, after this you may give us something a little more jolly? You’ve sort of betrayed us as Hugh Grant lovers, could we have something sort of charming after this please?” Sproull said.
The role was seen as a U-turn for the actor, who had established his career predominantly playing hapless protagonists in movies like About A Boy and Four Weddings and a Funeral.
His role in Heretic may be his most villainous to date.
The movie also stars Thatcher, 24, and East, 23, as two young missionaries who become caught in Reed’s sinister web.
East recently starred in Steven Spielberg‘s semi-autobiographical award-winner The Fabelmans (2022), and Thatcher gained widespread acclaim for her role as young Natalie Scatorccio in the psychological drama series Yellowjackets.
They told Sproull about filming Heretic, revealing a shared experience they brought to their roles as they both grew up in Mormon households.
The pair also talked of the “immersive factor” of being stuck on a small set with only three actors.