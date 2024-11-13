Warning: this story contains a spoiler for the upcoming film, Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy.
Bridget Jones’ fans have been left reeling following the release of the trailer for the fourth film, Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy – which confirmed the death of her husband, Mark Darcy.
The first look at the popular franchise’s long-awaited next chapter has finally been unveiled, with Bridget (played by Renée Zellweger) referred to as a “widow” right at the start.
Given that she married human rights lawyer Mark (Colin Firth) and the pair welcomed a child in the previous film, the news came as a crushing blow to some fans (although it must be said: anyone who read Bridget Jones author Helen Fielding’s 2013 book by the same name was braced for what was coming).