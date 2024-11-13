Mark and Bridget’s love story was central to the franchise.

“What do you MEAN there is a fourth Bridget Jones movie releasing soon, and they KILLED MR DARCY?!” one horrified fan wrote on social media.

“I was not prepared to cry over the death of Mr Darcy in the new Bridget Jones movie; IS MARK DARCY DEAD???” asked another.

One user admitted: “My heart sank seeing that Mr Darcy died in the new Bridget Jones trailer. Why couldn’t they have their happily ever after?”

In Mad About the Boy, Bridget appears to have a new, unexpected love interest: 29-year-old hunk Roxster, played by White Lotus and One Day star Leo Woodall.

She also has welcomed a second child, presumably with Mark, leaving her as a widowed mother-of-two.

Bridget Jones's Diary, the first instalment in the franchise, was released in 2001.

Returning once again for the final chapter is Bridget’s love-rat on-off love interest, Daniel Cleaver (Hugh Grant); her tight-knit long-time friends Shazzer, Jude and Tom (Sally Phillips, Shirley Henderson and James Callis); and gynaecologist Dr Rawlings (Emma Thompson).

Love Actually star Chiwetel Ejiofor joins the story for the first time as a “rational-to-a-fault” science teacher, Mr Wallaker.

Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy is set to be released in New Zealand cinemas on February 13, 2025.