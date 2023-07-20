The Bridget Jones’ Diary star is said to be planning a secret wedding following a low-key engagement to her British boyfriend. Photo / Instagram

Bridget Jones’s Diary star Renée Zellweger is reportedly keeping her plans hush-hush about tying the knot for the second time, reports The Sun.

The Hollywood actress, 54, allegedly has told close friends that she and her British boyfriend Ant Anstead, 44, are making plans to get married after a low-key proposal.

Zellweger hopes that she can finally escape her unlucky-in-love film persona when she settles down with the TV presenter after she pulled the plug on her short-lived marriage to music star Kenny Chesney in 2005 after only four months.

A pal said: “Renee and Ant are keeping their plans incredibly private, they’re not planning a big public announcement.

“She has been telling her inner circle about organising their nuptials, everything will be very low-key.

“Her relationship with Ant is super strong and they’re madly in love, and they can’t wait to get hitched.”

Zellweger and the Wheeler Dealers host, who has been married twice before, started seeing each other in September 2021 and were seen attending the Goodwood Festival of Speed festival together last weekend.

Anstead has three children from his previous marriage.

In the past, Zellweger has dated many A-list celebrities. After her divorce from Chesney, she dated musician Doyle Bramhall II from 2012 to 2019. She’s also had trysts with The Hangover actor Bradley Cooper, White Stripes rocker Jack White and comedian Jim Carrey, who she co-starred with in the movie Me, Myself & Irene.

The Judy actress’s dating history and struggle to find love have led to many fans comparing the star to Bridget Jones, the fictional character she played roughly 20 years ago.

Zellweger previously enjoyed romances with The Hangover star Bradley Cooper and comedy actor Jim Carrey. Photo / Getty Images

When touching on the comparison, Zellweger said: “All the things that you would most like not to have in common with Bridget are the things that I find I relate to most closely.

“I’ve had moments when I feel like I’m sitting beside myself watching my Bridget alter ego just spiralling, circling the drain.”