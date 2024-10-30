Grant, who shares three children with his wife Anna Elisabet Eberstein, 41, also has a son called John Mungo. He added that his oldest daughter with Eberstein also proved difficult to name when she was born.

Hugh Grant stars in upcoming horror film Heretic.

“We asked her elder brother when she was on the way, ‘There’s a new baby coming along, what shall we call her?’ And he said ‘Kevin’, because that was his favourite minion,” he said, referring to the characters from the Despicable Me films.

“And we did think about calling her Kevin, but then we said, ‘you’d better think of something else’, and he said ‘Blue’, because that was his favourite colour.

Grant’s oldest daughter Tabitha was born in 2011 to the actor Tinglan Hong, with whom he had a “fleeting affair”. Grant missed her birth, later explaining, “I have had too many experiences of hospital staff being paid to leak information to the press ... in the end I took a risk and visited the day after the birth.”

The actor welcomed his first son John Mungo in 2012 with Eberstein. Grant and Hong went on to have another child together in December that year, a son named Felix. The Love Actually star said at the time, “Am thrilled my daughter now has a brother. Adore them both to an uncool degree. They have a fab mum.”

Grant and Eberstein’s second child Blue was born in 2015, and her sister Lulu in 2018. Lulu’s birth was announced by Grant’s ex-girlfriend Elizabeth Hurley, who told chat show host Andy Cohen at the time, “He had another last week. He has five. He’s an enchanting dad. Really, really sweet. Having those kids has transformed him from a very miserable person into a fairly miserable person.”

Following his marriage to Eberstein in 2018, Grant confirmed, “I’m just lucky. I’ve got a great wife. I love her. We’ve got three kids together, we live together.”







