Leo Woodall and Meghann Fahy (pictured with Theo James, right), have confirmed their relationship more than one year after sparking romance rumours. Photo / Getty Images

Two stars from The White Lotus are rumoured to have been dating for months, now they’ve finally set the record straight.

Taking to Instagram, Meghann Fahy, 33, addressed heavy speculation about her relationship status using one photo to end any theories. Sharing an adorable snap of her and her British co-star Leo Woodall, 27, embracing, the actress captioned the post with a series of emojis including a smiley face, a pizza and a blue heart.

Woodall cheekily commented on the post: “Who is he?!”, resulting in multiple fans replying, with one writing: “The cutest couple”.

Other comments included one fan writing: “Hard launch! So happy for you and pizza, and that your good friend Leo was there to witness,” another said, “Hard launch finally!”

Referencing Woodall’s recent heartthrob status after starring in Netflix’s hit new show One Day, a fan commented: “She saw us thirsting after him and had to set the record straight.”

The pair first sparked romance rumours in September 2022 after Woodhall shared a carousel of images on his Instagram account of The White Lotus cast. He captioned the post “that’s amore”, with Fahy commenting, “I love you! I love these! I love you!” to which the actor replied: “Love you right back.”

Since the post, the couple have been seen sharing a kiss while they were in New York last November and appeared to show their affection for one another at the Emmy Awards after Woodall was seen wrapping his arms around The Bold Type actress.

Leo Woodall and Meghann Fahy at the Emmys reception. Photo / Jeff Kravitz

While neither has openly spoken out about their relationship, Fahy appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen earlier this year where she danced around the topic.

When Cohan asked the actress if the rumours about her and Woodall’s romance were true, she joked: “Oh, I don’t kiss and tell,” adding: “Come on, guys.”

“It would be delicious. It would be delicious,” Cohen told her. “We would all love it.”

It caused Fahy to add: “You would? For you, I’ll say, sure,” before quickly taking it back and telling him: “I was kidding! Just because you wanted me to say it, so I said it.”