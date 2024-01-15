It’s a big night for stars of the small screen, with the 75th Emmy Awards set to celebrate our favourite TV shows at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles today.
The Emmys faced a four-month delay due to the two Hollywood writers’ strikes last year - but the lights, camera and action are officially back today, with the show hosted by Black-ish and Law & Order star Anthony Anderson.
Succession, The Last of Us, and the White Lotus lead nominations, and Kiwi TV fans hoping to watch the awards unfold live can tune in on The Television Academy’s YouTube page from 2pm today. You can also follow the Herald’s up-to-the-minute coverage of all the winners from 2pm.
For now, follow along here for the Herald’s coverage of all the best looks on the red carpet as the stars begin to arrive.
Jason Segel
Jason Segel sports a bow tie on the carpet alongside Kayla Radomski in an all-black ensemble.
Liv Hewson
Yellowjackets’ Liv Hewson stuns in a striking black suit. The show is nominated for outstanding drama series.
Brett Goldstein
Ted Lasso star Brett Goldstein sports a suave black suit on the carpet.
Claire Danes
Claire Danes, nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie for Fleishman Is In Trouble (based on Taffy Brodesser-Akner’s book) which is also up for outstanding limited or anthology series.
Kieran Culkin and Jazz Charton
Kieran Culkin, nominated for outstanding lead actor in a drama series for Succession — also up for outstanding drama series — attended with wife Jazz Charton.
Katherine Heigl
Katherine Heigl is giving old Hollywood glamour in a striking red gown.
Ayo Edibiri
Ayo Edibiri, who won both a Golden Globe and Critics Choice award earlier this week, is nominated for best supporting actress in a comedy series for The Bear, with the show also in the running for outstanding comedy Emmy.
Hannah Waddingham
Hannah Waddingham, nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series for Ted Lasso, which is also nominated for outstanding comedy series.