Riley Keough and Priscilla Presley walk the Emmys red carpet together. Photo / Getty Images

It’s a big night for stars of the small screen, with the 75th Emmy Awards set to celebrate our favourite TV shows at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles today.

The Emmys faced a four-month delay due to the two Hollywood writers’ strikes last year - but the lights, camera and action are officially back today, with the show hosted by Black-ish and Law & Order star Anthony Anderson.

Succession, The Last of Us, and the White Lotus lead nominations, and Kiwi TV fans hoping to watch the awards unfold live can tune in on The Television Academy’s YouTube page from 2pm today. You can also follow the Herald’s up-to-the-minute coverage of all the winners from 2pm.

For now, follow along here for the Herald’s coverage of all the best looks on the red carpet as the stars begin to arrive.

The time has finally come for the 75th Emmy awards! Take a sneak peak look at the silver carpet that stars will walk as they head into the ceremony. pic.twitter.com/mDrnfsGmOc — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) January 15, 2024

Jason Segel

Kayla Radomski and Jason Segel on the red carpet. Photo / Getty Images

Jason Segel sports a bow tie on the carpet alongside Kayla Radomski in an all-black ensemble.

Liv Hewson

Liv Hewson. Photo / Getty Images

Yellowjackets’ Liv Hewson stuns in a striking black suit. The show is nominated for outstanding drama series.

Brett Goldstein

Brett Goldstein. Photo / Getty Images

Ted Lasso star Brett Goldstein sports a suave black suit on the carpet.

Claire Danes

Claire Danes. Photo / Getty Images

Claire Danes, nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie for Fleishman Is In Trouble (based on Taffy Brodesser-Akner’s book) which is also up for outstanding limited or anthology series.

Kieran Culkin and Jazz Charton

Kieran Culkin and Jazz Charton. Photo / Getty Images

Kieran Culkin, nominated for outstanding lead actor in a drama series for Succession — also up for outstanding drama series — attended with wife Jazz Charton.

Katherine Heigl

Katherine Heigl. Photo / Getty Images

Katherine Heigl is giving old Hollywood glamour in a striking red gown.

Ayo Edibiri

Ayo Edibiri. Photo / Getty Images

Ayo Edibiri, who won both a Golden Globe and Critics Choice award earlier this week, is nominated for best supporting actress in a comedy series for The Bear, with the show also in the running for outstanding comedy Emmy.

Hannah Waddingham

Hannah Waddingham. Photo / Getty Images

Hannah Waddingham, nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series for Ted Lasso, which is also nominated for outstanding comedy series.