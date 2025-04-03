In a resurfaced quote from his memoir being shared by fans after his death, the actor, also known for roles in Batman Forever and The Doors, once admitted: “The truth is I am lonely part of every day.”
Kilmer, once considered one of Hollywood’s most bankable leading men, had lived alone for more than two decades following a string of high-profile relationships and a short-lived marriage.
He was romantically linked to several co-stars and celebrities throughout the 1980s, 1990s and early 2000s.
But after a series of failed relationships, he spent his later years largely in solitude.