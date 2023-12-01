Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

Essential Christmas viewing: 10 of the greatest Christmas movies ever

By
6 mins to read
Bruce Willis in Die Hard, arguably the best Christmas movie of all time.

Bruce Willis in Die Hard, arguably the best Christmas movie of all time.

Reviewers Zanna Gillespie and Greg Bruce select the greatest Christmas movies of all time.

HE SAW

GREMLINS

Rotten Tomatoes inexplicably describes it as “a minor classic”, but let’s call it what it is: A genuine

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Entertainment