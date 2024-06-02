Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

Review: Le comte Ory at the Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre - William Dart

By
2 mins to read
NZ Opera's production of Le comte Ory at the Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre in the Aotea Centre in Auckland on May 30, 2024. Photo / Andi Crown

NZ Opera's production of Le comte Ory at the Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre in the Aotea Centre in Auckland on May 30, 2024. Photo / Andi Crown

OPINION

The key to NZ Opera’s sparkling Le comte Ory lies with conductor Brad Cohen, who was once involved with a production of this Rossini opera that was like walking into “the most

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Entertainment