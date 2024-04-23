Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

William Dart review: NZ Opera’s Mansfield Park at Waimāuku’s Settlers Country Manor

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
NZ Opera New Zealand Opera production of Mansfield Park April 2024. Photo / Supplied picture supplied credit: Lewis Ferrid FREE FOR EDITORIAL USE

NZ Opera New Zealand Opera production of Mansfield Park April 2024. Photo / Supplied picture supplied credit: Lewis Ferrid FREE FOR EDITORIAL USE

What: Mansfield Park

Where: Settlers Country Manor

When: Sunday

Reviewer: William Dart

Jane Austen herself might well have enjoyed NZ Opera’s Mansfield Park, Jonathan Dove and Alasdair Middleton’s clever operatic take on her novel, presented

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Entertainment