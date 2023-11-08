Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

Review: Robbie Williams Netflix documentary - is it worth watching?

By
5 mins to read
'Robbie Williams', a four-part documentary series which features up to 30 years of never-before-seen archive footage behind the star is being released on Netflix on November 8. Video / Netflix

Reviewers Greg Bruce and Zanna Gillespie watch Robbie Williams, the new four-part documentary series on Netflix.

SHE SAW

In his newly released Netflix documentary, Robbie Williams claims he’s only ever in two places:

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle