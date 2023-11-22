Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment
Updated

Review: Squid Game: The Challenge - no one dies, but does anyone care?

By
5 mins to read
Netflix has just dropped the first five episodes of the series, which is based on the Korean drama Squid Game. Video / Netflix

Reviewers Greg Bruce and Zanna Gillespie watch Squid Game: The Challenge, premiering on Netflix tonight.

SHE SAW

My journey with Squid Game: the Challenge has shaken my sense of self, leaving me unfamiliar with the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Entertainment