Anna Chancellor's most famous role is as Henrietta, aka Duckface, who got jilted at the alter by Hugh Grant's character in Four Weddings and a Funeral.

“I was thrilled that they [the production team] were all women,” she confesses. “I have never known that, I just feel incredibly lucky to have been a part of it.”

Starring as Jane’s mother, Lady Frances Grey, in the Prime Video show, which is set to be released on June 27, the series was written by Jodi Meadows, Brodi Ashton and Cynthia Hand and produced by Paula McBreen.

“They say things have really changed between men and women, and they say that there’s much more equality and that, but actually, if you view the stats on TV, it’s still not great,” Chancellor says.

Listing the Emerald Fennell-directed film Saltburn as a production she enjoyed, the English star states there was one problem with it: “The main protagonists are still men, even though the movie’s directed by a woman. The stories are still very much driven by men.”

Anna Chancellor stars in the new TV show My Lady Jane.

Chancellor’s not wrong, according to a report released by USC Annenberg and San Diego State this year, 83% of last year’s 250 highest-grossing movies were directed solely by men.

Of that large percentage, only 4% employed at least 10 women in behind-the-scenes roles.

Yes, you read that right, 10. It’s a shocking figure and resulted in the report concluding that Hollywood remains “drastically skewed in favour of men”.

The significance of a mostly female team working on My Lady Jane is one Chancellor believes deserves plenty of praise. “These are women who left their kids in New York to come and work. They did a lot to make this show happen.”

Anna Chancellor's acting credits include a role in The Hour.

As well as a mostly female production team, the Bafta-nominated star says the series is special in another way as it takes a fictional turn rewriting history to give one of the past’s most well-known figures, Jane Grey, the future she never got.

“Some people will say, ‘why do people rewrite history?’ But this is taking such a huge liberty that they’re not even pretending that they’re not doing it.”

Chancellor explains the show is “not exactly a sci-fi” but at the same time, it is. “It will transport, it will transform you. It’ll take you somewhere. Somewhere far away and to a whole other world so that you can get immersed in another world just for a bit. That’s fun, right?”

It’s not the only fun aspect though, her character was also enjoyable to play,

“I didn’t really prepare because it comes naturally,” she chuckles. “I filed my nails. I practise climbing the social ladder.”

Chancellor believes she was chosen to play the role because she shared some similarities with Lady Frances Grey and one major thing she learnt that still makes her laugh is “how to be a scheming b****”.

My Lady Jane premieres in New Zealand on Prime Video on June 27.