Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

Anna Chancellor on My Lady Jane and female representation in Hollywood

Lillie Rohan
By
4 mins to read
Anna Chancellor, an actor whose credits include The Crown, The Hour and Four Weddings and a Funeral, pictured on the red carpet for her new TV show My Lady Jane. Photo / Getty Images

Anna Chancellor, an actor whose credits include The Crown, The Hour and Four Weddings and a Funeral, pictured on the red carpet for her new TV show My Lady Jane. Photo / Getty Images

English actor Anna Chancellor burst onto our screens in 1994 as the unforgettable Henrietta, aka Duckface, in Four Weddings and a Funeral. Three decades on and she has become one of the most recognisable faces Lillie Rohan to discuss her latest role and why it’s important we keep fighting for females in the industry.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Entertainment

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Entertainment