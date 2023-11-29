Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Entertainment

Review: Saltburn outlandish dissection of British upper class

By Sarah Watt
3 mins to read
Barry Keoghan and Archie Madekwe in Saltburn. Photo / Supplied

Barry Keoghan and Archie Madekwe in Saltburn. Photo / Supplied

With just two self-penned films under her belt, British actor-writer-director Emerald Fennell is proving she’s a force to be reckoned with. The 38-year-old won the original screenplay Oscar – and was nominated for best picture

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener