Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Entertainment

Review: The Marvels is a bog-standard tale

By Sarah Watt
2 mins to read
Mission control: Brie Larson as Captain Marvel. Photo / Supplied

Mission control: Brie Larson as Captain Marvel. Photo / Supplied

While the cinema-going world complains about superhero fatigue, Marvel Studios keeps churning out the movies and television shows in the hope they’ll find an audience not worried that they’ve seen it all before.

This one

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener