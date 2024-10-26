The singer recently wowed fans by bringing former One Direction member Harry Styles on stage as a surprise guest during her headline set at BST Hyde Park.

The British singer, 30, joined the icon in London in July as she paid an emotional tribute to her late bandmate Christine McVie on what would have been her 81st birthday.

McVie died in December 2022 after suffering a stroke amid her battle with cancer.

Styles joined Nicks for performances of her 1981 classic Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around and Fleetwood Mac’s 1975 hit Landslide.

As Styles watched, a visibly moved Nicks told the crowd: “I want you to know that Christine was my girl and she loved all of us and today was her birthday.

“All of you have helped me get over [her death] and I want you to know how much I appreciate it.”

She added: “Harry, I thank you, we thank you.”

Nicks also paid tribute to her Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around collaborator Tom Petty, whom she shared the Hyde Park stage with months before his death in 2017, aged 66.

Images of Petty and Nicks were projected on the stage as Nicks and her band performed a rendition of his iconic song, Free Fallin’.

“This is a special day for a lot of reasons, to be back here because I feel his presence,” Nicks told the crowd. “I know he’s at this event and he’s happy with me here.”

- Additional reporting by NZ Herald.