Harry Styles ‘set to headline Glastonbury 2025’

Harry Styles, performing on stage during The BRIT Awards 2023, is tipped to headline Glastonbury next year. Photo / Getty

Harry Styles, performing on stage during The BRIT Awards 2023, is tipped to headline Glastonbury next year. Photo / Getty

Harry Styles is said to be set to headline Glastonbury.

The former One Direction singer, 30, last performed in Britain when he made a surprise guest appearance on stage with Fleetwood Mac icon Stevie Nicks, 76, when she played BST Hyde Park in July.

Sources have now told The Sun he is going to make a comeback to solo performing in Britain at Glastonbury festival after apparently being approached by organiser Emily Eavis about taking a slot on its Pyramid Stage in the summer of 2025.

An insider added: “Harry would be the perfect Glastonbury headliner and Emily has long wanted him on stage at Worthy Farm, but the dates have never quite worked out.”

Harry, who has never played Glasto, is also believed to have been quietly working on his fourth studio album, according to The Sun.