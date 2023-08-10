Does Harry have a new beau? Photo / Getty Images

Harry Styles is reportedly off the market.

The As It Was rocker seemingly confirmed his latest romance with actress Taylor Russell as they were spotted cosying up in London on Wednesday night and looking absolutely besotted with one another.

Styles covertly attended the press night for Russell’s new play The Effect at the National Theatre and was spotted looking loved-up with the Bones and All actress as they celebrated her performance at the post-show party.

The pair seemed inseparable at the event and couldn’t keep their eyes off of each other, which has only added fuel to the rampant dating rumours since.

Snaps show Styles absolutely taken by his new beau, as the star is seen leaning in and and speaking into Russell’s ear.

What’s more, he introduced his date to comedian pal James Corden and his wife Julia Carey, who were also at the show.

harry and taylor in london pic.twitter.com/gNykL730J4 — taylor russell and harry styles (@tayrryupdate) August 10, 2023

Styles and Russell, both 29, stayed at the afterparty nearly an hour before the Watermelon Sugar singer was seen leaving the bar through a side door, carrying the Canadian actress’ suitcase and purse, reports Page Six.

A little while later, Russell was then spotted leaving out of the same door and getting into Styles’ car.

“It looked like Taylor was on the phone to Harry when she left the theatre, telling him where to pick her up,” an insider told Page Six.

“They are clearly trying to keep their romance under the radar and avoid being photographed together.”

Harry Styles performs live on stage during The BRIT Awards 2023 at The O2 Arena on February 11, 2023. Photo / Getty Images

Fans seem to be all in on the new couple, with Twitter fan accounts, posts and comments gushing over the twosome and their cosy night in London.

Their sweet outing comes just a month after rumours swirled about the two, causing fans to question whether they were just friends or something more.

The Waves actress was spotted at Styles’ Love On Tour show in Vienna and reportedly danced the night away to the One Direction alum’s hit tracks for the “entirety” of the concert.

Timothee Chalamet and Taylor Russell in Bones and All.

The Adore You singer, who was hit in the face by an object thrown on the stage that night, first sparked romance speculation with Russell when the two were seen hanging out in London together in June.

The lovebirds were seen for the first time leaving a London museum, and at one point, holding hands, reports TMZ. The stars, however, have yet to publicly comment on romance rumours.







