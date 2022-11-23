Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

Movie review: Bones and All

Dominic Corry
By
3 mins to read
Timothee Chalamet and Taylor Russell in Bones and All, in cinemas now.

Timothee Chalamet and Taylor Russell in Bones and All, in cinemas now.

Acclaimed Italian director Luca Guadagnino reteams with his Call Me by Your Name star Timothee Chalamet for this difficult-to-categorise love story set in late 1980s America.

But Chalamet is not the main character - this

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Entertainment