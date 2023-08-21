Harry Styles is releasing a sex-themed range of perfumes. Photo / Getty Images

Harry Styles’ latest venture appears to be a sign of the times, as he’s following in the footsteps of Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow with a “sex-themed” fragrance.

Teaming up with Paltrow’s former Goop chief designer Shaun Kearney, the Watermelon Sugar singer is set to launch his very own range of sex-themed perfumes as part of his lifestyle brand, Pleasing.

Speaking to the Sunday Mirror newspaper, a source said, “You only have to read the descriptions of the fragrances to see the influence of Shaun.”

The perfumes - called Rivulets, Closeness and Bright, Hot - reportedly draw parallels from Paltrow’s wellness brand, known for its daring products such as the infamous vaginal candles, and will be similar to the aromas which transpire from intimate moments.

While little is known about the fragrances, the UK news outlet reported the description for Closeness is “a whispered ‘yes’, skin pressed against the skin”. Meanwhile, Rivulets attempts to replicate the scent of “a delightful encounter with a stranger”.

Announcing Kearney’s appointment as Pleasing boss, the 29-year-old singer said: “His exceptional vision and extensive experience will be invaluable.”

Meanwhile, it was revealed last month that Styles’ Love on Tour concert series raised US$6.5 million (NZ$10.9m) for charity.

The former One Direction star recently played the 173rd and final date of the near-three-year tour at Italy’s RCF Arena, and data revealed he performed to 5.04 million fans in North and South America, Australia, the UK and Europe during the fourth-highest-grossing tour of all time.

The Goop lady, Gwyneth Paltrow, has been selling a candle that she says smells like her vagina.

Charities which benefitted from the tour included Planned Parenthood, Physicians for Reproductive Health, Choose love, Black Voters Matter Fund — Capacity Building Institute, International Rescue Committee, Every Town for Gun Safety, Black Minds, Reverb, Intermission Youth, Save the Children, Care and The Afiya Center.

In addition, Styles helped register more than 54,000 voters after teaming up with non-profit organisation HeadCount to boost voter turnout by offering fans the chance to attend his costumed celebration Harryween in Los Angeles last October.

It comes after the As It Was rocker seemingly confirmed his latest romance with actress Taylor Russell, as they were spotted cosying up in London on Wednesday night and looking absolutely besotted with one another.

Styles covertly attended the press night for Russell’s new play The Effect at the National Theatre and was spotted looking loved-up with the Bones and All actress as they celebrated her performance at the post-show party.

The pair seemed inseparable at the event and couldn’t keep their eyes off of each other, which has only added fuel to the rampant dating rumours since.

- Additional reporting by NZ Herald.