Christine McVie of Fleetwood Mac has passed away. Photo / Getty Images

Christine McVie, who joined Fleetwood Mac in 1970 as the co-lead vocalist and keyboardist, has died.

The 79-year-old died peacefully in her sleep after a short illness, her family has revealed.

In a statement issued to Instagram, her family said: “On behalf of Christine McVie’s family, it is with a heavy heart we are informing you of Christine’s death.

“She passed away peacefully at hospital this morning, Wednesday November 30, 2022, following a short illness.”

Rest In Peace Christine McVie pic.twitter.com/sJwlqgsBLw — Christine McVie (@christine_mcvie) November 30, 2022

They added that she was surrounded by her family at the time of her death.

“We kindly ask that you respect the family’s privacy at this extremely painful time, and we would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being and record musician who was loved universally.”

They signed the post off by saying “RIP Christine McVie.”

In a statement, Fleetwood Mac say she was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure. They say she was the best musician anyone could have in their band, and the best friend anyone could have in their life.

The band says there are no words to describe their sadness, and she will be so very missed.

As well as working with Fleetwood Mac, McVie also released three solo albums.

Eight of her songs appeared on the band’s 1988 Greatest Hits album.

In 1998, she was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Fleetwood Mac.

