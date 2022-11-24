Kathy Stephens has been sentenced to home detention for buying designer clothing pilfered during a high-profile burglary of Dame Trelise Cooper's head office. Photo / Supplied

Kathy Stephens has been sentenced to home detention for buying designer clothing pilfered during a high-profile burglary of Dame Trelise Cooper's head office. Photo / Supplied

A judge has ordered home detention for a former private investigator who failed to convince jurors that she was tricked into buying stolen designer clothing after it was brought to her home soon after the high-profile burglary of Dame Trelise Cooper’s Auckland head office.

Kathy Yu-Jen Stephens, 46, returned to Auckland District Court today for the sentencing hearing, just over nine months after she was found guilty of receiving more than $1000 of stolen property.

“I am not in the least convinced you were an innocent party who was taken advantage of,” Judge Nevin Dawson said today, adding that she would have been aware both of the value of the clothing and that it would have been obtained illegally.

The fashion aficionado, who once had a cake business called Vanilla Coco, which she acknowledged “could” have been inspired by Coco Chanel, told jurors that acquaintance Nicholas James Bush showed up at her doorstep late one night with two suitcases full of high-end fashion.

Stephens said she paid Bush $600 cash for some of the items that night, but over the course of five weeks she gave him between $3000-4000 worth of free rent and her own clothing that he then resold.

Kathy Yu-Jen Stephens (in pink) hides behind her lawyer Christina Hallaway after a hearing at the High Court at Auckland. Photo / NZME

She said she felt sorry for Bush after he said he got in a fight with his girlfriend and was kicked out, grabbing the two suitcases as he left. But prosecutors suggested that the story, even if taken at face value, also should have been a red flag - indicating that the clothing was at least stolen from Bush’s girlfriend.

Police executed a search warrant at Stephens’ Onehunga home in November 2020, one month after the heist, recovering 18 items of stolen clothing that they valued at about $12,200. Stephens declined to talk to police after her arrest.

At her trial, however, she said she had no idea the Trelise Cooper office had been burgled and she didn’t know the items at her house were stolen until her arrest.

“Yeah, maybe,” she later responded under cross-examination as prosecutor Frances Gourlay asked her if the situation seemed too good to be true. “I guess. I can’t remember.”

Bush, a former television industry worker, was sentenced in February to two years and five months’ imprisonment after pleading guilty to the October 2020 burglary, in which an estimated 2000 high-fashion clothing items were pilfered - including the fashion designer’s entire 2021 spring and summer samples. The heist resulted in an estimated loss to Cooper of roughly $750,000.

Many of the items, authorities have repeatedly noted, were never recovered.

“One lonely hanger is all that’s left,” Cooper posted on social media at the time.

At the conclusion of today’s brief hearing, Judge Dawson ordered that Stephens serve her home detention for seven months.