Phil Wilson has been appointed as the new chief executive of Auckland Council, as revealed by Mayor Wayne Brown today.

“It is Phil’s depth of knowledge of the politics of local government and how the council works that makes him the right candidate,” Brown said.

Wilson began working for Auckland Council in 2010 as the Mayoral Office’s chief of staff. In 2015, he was promoted to director of governance and CCO partnerships, his most recent executive position. At Manukau City Council, Wilson held several high-level executive’s offices.

Wilson took over as acting chief executive on July 2 and will take over as chief executive on Monday, November 6.

Wilson’s lengthy tenure with the council in leadership positions inside the organisation and in elected government, according to Brown, provides a strong basis for enacting the kind of change that Aucklanders need.

“Auckland Council is in a tough financial situation and needs to build greater trust with the Auckland public,” Brown said.

“We have been very clear that this appointment also signals an opportunity for a fresh start, and that Phil will lead the organisation through these challenging times.”

Wilson said it is an honour to be able to guide the council through this crucial period of transition and address the enormous issues the Auckland area is facing.

“It is both humbling and reassuring to know I have the confidence and support of the Mayor and councillors behind me and we’re all in agreement that we need to transform, strengthen and refresh in order to build confidence in the council,” Wilson said

“I’m up for the challenge and am committed to working collaboratively across the organisation to achieve the results Auckland demands from us.”

The search for a new chief executive got under way in March 2023, not long after it was revealed that Jim Stabback was leaving. The committee interviewed and compiled a large list of candidates before recommending them to the governing body.

On Friday, October 27, the governing body conducted interviews with the shortlist and selected a preferred applicant. The four interviewees came from a range of public sector backgrounds and comprised both local and overseas applicants.

