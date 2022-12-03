Visitors can enjoy views with the brews at Waiheke Distilling Co. Photo / supplied

Liz Scott from Waiheke Distilling Co. talks about crafting top brews inspired by island nature.

Distilling is something that co-owner and distiller Glen Cadwallader's father, Barry, has been doing well into his 80s, so it is somewhat in the genes.

Recipes and processes have been honed for six years, alongside the development of a broad distilled botanical library, which is key in crafting new products. Many flavours and ideas are generated from the large garden adjacent to the distillery and the surrounding natural environment at Waiheke Island's east end.

Our gins and botanical vodkas are all plant-based (not whey), with many ingredients sourced locally that are organic or spray-free. All the citrus used in our products is NZ grown and seasonally sourced, peeled and dried on-site. We forage ingredients where we can and hero New Zealand natives within our product range.

The art of distilling runs in the family for co-owner Glen Cadwallader. Photo / supplied

We're located at the east end of Waiheke Island on Cowes Bay Rd, overlooking the stunning Hauraki Gulf islands, the Coromandel Peninsula and beyond. This part of Waiheke Island not only boasts beautiful coastal scenery but also has ecologically significant forest land including nīkau, kauri and kawakawa.

Visitors can pop in for tastings, tours, and an extensive range of beverages from the garden bar. Distillery tours can be booked online and take up to two hours, as guests are welcomed with a G and T of choice and then guided through a tasting while learning more about the history of the local area.

Liz Scott and Glen Cadwallader source plants from the garden for their range of Waiheke-made gins and vodkas.

For me, the best way to enjoy gin or vodka is with lots of ice and a quality mixer. A generous serving of ice slows down the dilution of the drink and makes for a refreshing beverage. Our signature Spirit of Waiheke gin is lovely served with Fever Tree Mediterranean Tonic and a squeeze of lime. Our botanical vodkas and gins also pair well with sodas, like East Imperial's Yuzu Lemonade. Tea-based mixers are a tasty alternative, too.

We're working on some new products for the new year and collaborating with other local producers, which is very exciting.

We are spoilt for choice on Waiheke Island. As well as stopping by the distillery, visitors should check out Waiheke Ceramics in Ostend, for beautiful and functional pieces. Oneroa Village has some lovely shops, including bespoke jewellery from Timmy Smith, and Nico at Island Frenchie does a mean fish taco.

For details, see waihekedistilling.co.nz