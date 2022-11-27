For the first time in two years, Art Deco Festival Napier returns 16 February 2023. Photo / Art Deco Trust

Destination of the Week: Napier

Why you should go A mecca of Art Deco delights, Napier allows for easy time travel. It's a place where the architecture and experiences transport visitors to a different era. Buy yourself a flirty 1930s frock and zip around town in a classic car, or if you see skullduggery in your past, experience life as a 19th-century convict at Napier Prison. For the first time in two years, Art Deco Festival Napier returns on February 16 2023 for a full four days of vintage high jinks.

Napier Urban Farmers' Market runs 8.30am - 12.30pm every Saturday. Photo / Kirsten Simcox

Top spots Marine Parade never fails to impress with its gardens, bike tracks, aquarium and sun-soaked seaside path: there's nothing better on a summer's day. Ocean Spa sits directly opposite, with an assortment of outdoor heated pools and spas, while Mission Estate Winery and Church Road Winery are all but a six-minute drive away. With 200km of cycle paths in the Hawke's Bay region, bike hire is easy to come by. Ditch the car keys and pedal your way to a vineyard.

Marine Parade never fails to impress with its gardens, bike tracks and sun-soaked seaside path. Photo / Kirsten Simcox

Best eats A mere hop from Marine Parade, Napier Urban Farmers' Market pops up 8.30am-12.30pm every Saturday, with fresh coffee and locally sourced produce all vying for your taste buds. For something swish, the Central Fire Station Bistro is housed in a striking Art Deco building with an impressive upscale menu. To sample the fruits of the sea, make reservations at Hunger Monger, and don't forget to try a syringe-it-yourself D Doughnut from Mister D; they do R18 versions now - with Hennessy cognac and custard on the menu.

