See Ningaloo whale sharks with an Exmouth Dive and Whalesharks excursion. Photo / Exmouth Dive and Whalesharks Ningaloo

Deb Ferguson, owner-operator of Exmouth Dive & Whalesharks in Ningaloo, Western Australia, talks reefs, wildlife and next year's rare solar eclipse.

Western Australia's Ningaloo region is unique, remote and untouched. With many of the modern comforts of a major destination; great restaurants, cafes and micro-breweries, without the big city hype.

Deb Ferguson is the owner-operator of Exmouth Dive & Whalesharks in Ningaloo, Western Australia. Photo / Supplied

Our fringing reef allows visitors to pop on a snorkel and swim out from the coastline, while small boat excursions (usually accommodating no more than 10 passengers) allows for a more personalised reef experience.

Fringing reef allows visitors to pop on a snorkel and swim out from the coastline. Photo / Exmouth Dive and Whalesharks Ningaloo

On average, there are two flights a day from Western Australia's capital, Perth, taking less than two hours. Visitors can also drive from Perth over at least two days - enjoying spectacular sights on the way.

Ningaloo Reef is a World Heritage Marine and National Park. On land, we have great beaches, gorge walks and amazing wildlife and birdlife. In the water, we've got whale sharks, humpback whales, manta rays, turtles and dugongs. It's best to visit March through to the end of October, when you'll likely see the most diverse range of wildlife via whale watching tours, scuba diving and snorkelling trips.

See Ningaloo's diverse wildlife with whale watching tours, scuba diving and snorkelling trips. Photo / Exmouth Dive and Whalesharks Ningaloo

When here, visitors can help protect the region by adopting the practice of 'Leave No Trace'. For example, drive and walk on formed tracks only, avoid touching sacred Indigenous rock art, keep a safe distance from wildlife and only take photos. Booking an eco-certified tour ensures local wildlife remains protected. On all our tours, we explain to our guests how to carefully interact with living creatures in the environment - having minimal impact and maximum respect for nature.

Not many people know the total solar eclipse is taking place on April 20, 2023 - and the best spot to see the new moon completely cover the surface of the sun is in the Ningaloo region. The town of Exmouth is the only established place in the world with 100 per cent blackout, and 95 per cent blackout in nearby Carnarvon, Coral Bay and Onslow. Our home in Exmouth will be the best spot to see this "once-in-400-year" phenomenon.

For more details on Exmouth Dive & Whalesharks tours in Ningaloo, see exmouthdiving.com.au