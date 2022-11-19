Darwin has something for everyone. Photo / Tourism NT

The Northern Territory is renowned for crocodiles, barramundi fishing and ancient, iconic scenery from Litchfield to Kakadu, Arnhem Land and Nitmiluk Gorge. Darwin is the ideal launch pad for these adventures, writes Nannette Holliday.

This laid-back, oversized country town and Australia's most northern capital city is a vibrant melting pot of indigenous culture, exotic Asian market cuisines, wartime history, expressive street art, cool laneway cafes, funky hidden bars, a chilling waterfront and breathtaking kaleidoscopic sunsets all year round. Darwin has something for everyone, even if you're only in town for 48 hours or less.

Darwin city showcases massive street art. Photo / Tourism NT

Day 1

Morning

A Big Bus hop-on, hop-off pass is the best way to orientate yourself and gain an oversight of the city's history. It has a stop on Ross Smith Avenue, close to Parap Village. If you're in town on a Saturday morning, savouring breakfast like a local at Parap Village Markets is a must. Open 8am to 2pm all year, a Mary's or Yati's laksa tops the list. You can't miss the lengthy line, but your tummy will agree it's well worth the wait. Alternatively, enjoy stuffed chicken wings, dumplings, satays and freshly squeezed fruit juice while browsing the myriad exotic fruits, Asian vegetables and local arts and crafts stalls – the perfect gifts to take home.

Savouring breakfast like a local at Parap Village Markets is a must. Photo / Tourism NT/Cait Miers

On any day, Parap Village's permanent shops are not to be missed. Discover old stories with a new spin at the 1970s laundromat, now Laundry Gallery; it's a vibrant Aboriginal creative hub. Always packed is Laneway Coffee, or be tempted by the fresh baked bread, pies and pastry aromas emanating from Parap Bakery. The continental deli delights from Parap Fine Foods are ideal for a picnic lunch at nearby Lake Alexander, East Point or Nightcliff foreshore.

A few blocks away, you'll find the unpretentious 1934 Qantas Hangar that survived the World War II bombings and Cyclone Tracy. It's free to browse the brimming memorabilia, old vehicles, bikes and more.

Afternoon

Jump back on your Big Bus and continue to Crocosaurus Cove for close-up experiences with prehistoric saltwater crocodiles. At high tide, hand-feed Milkfish at Aquascene. See prize-winning Indigenous artworks and the 5m stuffed crocodile, Sweetheart, who had a penchant for fisherman's outboard motors and learn about Cyclone Tracy at Museum and Art Gallery (MAGNT). Discover more about Darwin's war history at East Point Military Museum. Disembark at Stokes Hill Wharf around 3pm so you can check out the Royal Flying Doctor Tourist Facility, its history, planes and World War II virtual reality experience.

A Big Bus hop-on, hop-off pass is the best way to orientate yourself in Darwin city. Photo / Tourism NT/Big Bus Darwin

Evening

Jump aboard the Cape Adieu or Charles Darwin for a Darwin Harbour sunset cruise at 5pm. Get a different perspective of the city while toasting Darwin's sizzling sun sinking into the Arafura Sea with delectable seafood and bubbly before returning to Stokes Hill Wharf at 8pm.

Jump aboard the Cape Adieu for a Darwin Harbour sunset cruise. Photo / Tourism NT/Matt Cherubino

If cruising isn't your thing, catch an indie flick under the stars at Deckchair Cinema beside Darwin Harbour at the Waterfront. Food and drinks are available from 5.30pm, and movies start at 7pm.

Afterwards, head to the CBD and have a tipple at the speakeasy Hanky Panky Lounge next door to Hilton Darwin. Venture upstairs above Austin Lane to Charlies of Darwin for locally made, award-winning gins. Next door is the colourful Loading Bay. Down Spain Lane, enjoy European wines at Stone House in the Chinese heritage-listed opium store. Or chill nearby in Air Raid Arcade at the Renaissance-inspired Birth of Venus and retro-themed Babylon bars.

Day 2

Morning

If you purchased a two-day Big Bus pass, jump back on and get off at Mindil Beach Casino stop. Walk across the road and past the old Gardens Cemetery to the George Brown Botanic Gardens. Otherwise, Uber, e-scooter or e-bike down and enjoy a relaxed breakfast amongst nature's beauty at Eva's Cafe, originally the Methodist Church relocated from The Esplanade, before strolling these natural gardens.

In Darwin city, getting about by bike is as easy as it is picturesque. Photo / Tourism NT/Nick Pincott

Darwin city showcases massive street art, which is added to during the Darwin Street Art Festival every year. To fully experience the pieces and artists as you stroll around, particularly in Austin Lane and Shadforth Lane, download the self-guided app.

Afternoon

A short walk from Smith Street Mall, make a splash at the Waterfront Precinct. Relax under massive shady trees on the daybeds, swim safely at Beach Lagoon and Wave Lagoon, surrounded by myriad of wining and dining options. CUT HERE Your hardest decision will be whether to indulge in large succulent oysters, big juicy steaks, spicy Asian, fish 'n' chips, pizza, burgers, freshly made pasta, Mexican, gelato or icecream.

Swim safely at Beach Lagoon and Wave Lagoon. Photo / Tourism NT

If you want a little more excitement, jump on a Darwin Airboat Tour or 00Seven Adventures jet ski tour of Darwin Harbour. 00Seven also has ATV tours of nearby Charles Darwin National Park. Or get a bird's-eye view of the city and harbour on a scenic Remote Adventures or Airborne Solutions helicopter flight. END CUT

Evening

Toast the fabulous sunsets with 360-degree city and harbour views at Zen Rooftop Bar. For award-winning Thai/Indian/South-East Asian cuisine, head to Hanuman Restaurant next to the Darwin Entertainment Centre. Venture to the Mindil Beach Casino Resort and pull up a front-row sunset seat at the Sandbar, then round off the evening next door at Il Piatto with an authentic Italian dinner. Or stroll Mindil Beach Markets between 4pm and 9pm Sunday and Thursday (May-October).

Want something more relaxed that still captures those incredible sea views and sunsets? Sit on the lawns at Cullen Bay with La Beach fish 'n' chips, or get Picnic at Cullen Bay to create the perfect romantic picnic setting for you. Or enjoy Asian and Australian fare at Darwin Trailer Boat Club and Darwin Sailing Club fronting Fannie Bay beach.

Where to Stay

Adina Apartments or Vibe Hotel at Darwin Waterfront. Oaks Darwin Elan Hotel or Palm City Resort in CBD. Cullen Bay Resorts at Cullen Bay or Mindil Beach Casino Resort on Mindil Beach.

When to go

Darwin has two seasons, wet and dry (May to October), each with maximum temperatures reaching 30°C; the latter has little humidity, but like its people, it's still warm for visitors.

See more at northernterritory.com