A hiker crosses a bridge on the Abel Tasman Coast Track. Photo / Tamzin Henderson

Looking to tackle a New Zealand tramp this summer? Natalie Tambolash from Great Walks of New Zealand knows how to get the best out of our terrain.

There's nothing like the New Zealand landscape anywhere else in the world. We have trails in alpine areas, through rainforests and along remarkable coastlines – and often these are in relatively close proximity to each other. I think it's this diversity that makes it so special and popular.

For me, choosing a favourite walk is like choosing a favourite country. Each is unique and offers experiences that you won't find elsewhere. If I had to choose, I would have to say the Tuatapere Hump Ridge holds a special place for me, because it's only four days and it combines alpine, coastal and rainforest all in one walk.

Natalie Tambolash walking the Hump Ridge Trail. Photo / Supplied

There have definitely been a fair few memorable moments but a standout would be the Abel Tasman Trail, when myself and fellow walkers miscalculated the timing of the tides on our crossing at Awaroa. We ended up wading across the estuary in waste-deep water – holding backpacks overhead, whilst battling rocky footing. Somehow, we managed to stay only half wet. It was a lot of fun.

For anyone new to walking and hiking, I'd simply recommend giving it a go. Start with easier walks such as the Abel Tasman and build up as you gain confidence. Take a friend with you as walks are much more fun when you're sharing the experience and try to train beforehand. The fitter you are, the more you enjoy the walk.

Walkers take on the Hump Ridge Track in Fiordland. Photo / Tourism New Zealand

The Abel Tasman Extended Self-Guided Walk, the Waiheke Te Ara Hura Self-Guided Walk and the Best of Queen Charlotte in Comfort are some of our most popular walks. With all the logistics taken care of, they are great for walkers who want the flexibility of walking independently but who want the support of luggage transfers and arrangements all made. For walkers who want a bit more support, I'd say the Hump Ridge Track Guided Explorer would be the most popular. It incorporates a scenic helicopter transfer and you're accompanied by professional guides, so you learn a lot along the way and get the extra support to help enjoy the more challenging trail.

A couple take in the view on the Queen Charlotte Track in Marlborough. Photo / MarlboroughNZ

Next on my list are the Island Hills High Country Self-Guided Walk and the Old Ghost Road Self-Guided Hike. Not sure which I'll do first, but they're both remote, rugged and will provide a complete switch off from local everyday life, which I think is something we all need once in a while.

See more at doc.govt.nz