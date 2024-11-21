Advertisement
Life

Weekend wine guide: Villa Maria’s ‘icon’ wines are worth seeking out

Michael Cooper
By
Wine writer·New Zealand Listener·
3 mins to read
Villa Maria Attorney Marlborough Pinot Noir 2021 is certified organic and well worth cellaring. Photo / Getty Images

Villa Maria produces a vast array of wines under its Private Bin (in reality huge volume), Cellar Selection, Earth Garden (organic), Reserve and Single Vineyard labels. Its quartet of “icon” wines – although not labelled as such – are promoted as “flagship wines, made only when exceptionally rare conditions produce

Wine of the week

