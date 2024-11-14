Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Life

Bumper weekend wine guide: Happy 50th, Sauvignon blanc

Michael Cooper
By
Wine writer·New Zealand Listener·
10 mins to read
Sauvignon blanc accounts for nearly 90% by volume of our wine exports. Photo / Getty Images

Sauvignon blanc accounts for nearly 90% by volume of our wine exports. Photo / Getty Images

Half a century ago, a wine bearing the name of a totally unfamiliar grape variety eased into the market. Sauvignon blanc vines had been in New Zealand since 1906, but languished until 1974, when Matua Valley marketed this country’s first sauvignon blanc, grown in West Auckland.

Today, sauvignon blanc accounts

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener