Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Life

Weekend wine guide: German winemaker’s passion for pinot noir leads to the Wairarapa

New Zealand Listener
3 mins to read
Do you enjoy pinot noir? Read Michael Cooper recommendations. Photo / Getty Images

Do you enjoy pinot noir? Read Michael Cooper recommendations. Photo / Getty Images

His passion for pinot noir explains German winemaker Karl Johner’s site in the Wairarapa. After “searching the world” for a second place to grow pinot noir, in 2001 he bought a large block of land at Gladstone, south of Masterton, on the banks of the Ruamahanga River, and planted it

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener