Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe
Home / The Listener / Food & drink

Weekend Wine Guide: Clos Henri Estate brings the Loire to NZ

New Zealand Listener
2 mins to read
Clos Henri Vineyard: A taste of France in Marlborough. Photo / supplied

Clos Henri Vineyard: A taste of France in Marlborough. Photo / supplied

It was the sincerest form of flattery. Eager to expand into the New World, Domaine Famille Bourgeois, a prestigious producer in Sancerre, in France’s Loire Valley, bought a 98ha property near Renwick in 2001, in

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener