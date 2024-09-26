Advertisement
Bumper wine guide: Fine wines that represent terrific value for money

By Michael Cooper
Wine writer·New Zealand Listener·
10 mins to read
Wine can taste all the better when you find one that delivers value for money. Photo / Getty Images

There’s no shortage of good wine on the shelves. The real challenge in wine buying – and the greatest satisfaction – lies in discovering wines that deliver great value for money, or more bang for your buck.

To assess value for money, after rating a wine for quality, I check

