Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe
Home / The Listener / New Zealand

Who’s buying up Kiwi wine brands?

By Michael Cooper
Wine reviewer·New Zealand Listener·
3 mins to read
A global drop in wine consumption brings change for New Zealand labels. Photo / Getty Images

A global drop in wine consumption brings change for New Zealand labels. Photo / Getty Images

What do the famous New Zealand wine labels Brancott Estate, Stoneleigh and Church Road have in common with Jacob’s Creek and Orlando in Australia, and Campo Viejo in Spain? These large-volume brands were all sold

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener