Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe
Home / The Listener / Life

Weekend Wine Guide: Concrete-ageing makes a comeback

By Michael Cooper
Wine writer·New Zealand Listener·
3 mins to read
Pyramid Valley. Photo / Supplied

Pyramid Valley. Photo / Supplied

If chardonnay lovers reflect on production techniques, they probably imagine their favourite white wine slumbering for a year or more in stacks of French oak barrels, while gaining in richness and complexity. At Pyramid Valley,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener