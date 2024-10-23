Advertisement
Sip or scam? How to tell if your favourite wine is the real deal

By Michael Cooper
Wine writer·New Zealand Listener·
7 mins to read
Fraudulent wines are becoming an increasing problem, especially for collectors. Photo / Getty Images

Online exclusive

“There are no great wines, only great bottles,” declared André Simon, a famous, London-based, French epicurean and wine writer. Simon was referring, several decades ago, to the effects of crumbly, frequently tainted corks and the variable conditions of private cellars for maturing wine.

Today, it is widely recognised

