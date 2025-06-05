Newstalk ZB drive host Heather du Plessis-Allan. Photo / Greg Bowker

“How good is Heather?” said her executive producer, Laura Beattie, accepting her award.

“She is so fast. She goes straight into a story and then she twists the knife with a minister or a story, and she just goes straight in. It’s incredible how hard she works. Anyone who listens to her knows she’s dedicated. She cares a lot.”

The award is voted on by 50 industry representatives - du Plessis-Allan was expected to join her colleagues to celebrate after her show.

On accepting his own award, Hosking, with trademark droll humour, said: “[Broadcaster] Andrew Mulligan was asking me on the way up, how do I keep winning this thing, and I was thinking, probably because I’m good."

Both Hosking and Lush paid tribute to their producers and NZME chief audio officer Jason Winstanley.

Newstalk ZB breakfast host Mike Hosking with Radio and Podcast Awards host Jeremy Corbett. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

“There’s never been a man with as much passion for radio as Jason, and I acknowledge that because that’s infectious too,” said Lush.

NZME – which also publishes the NZ Herald – picked up more than 30 awards, including eight premier prizes, at the awards ceremony at the Sky City Theatre in central Auckland.

Newstalk ZB nights host Marcus Lush with his award. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Newstalk ZB weekend sport host Jason Pine was a joint winner, alongside Sport Nation Cricket, for best sports presenter or commentator.

RNZ’s Alexa Cook was named best journalist.

Newstalk ZB newsreader Niva Retimanu. Photo / Brett Phibbs

ZB newsreader Niva Retimanu – who won best newsreader for the eighth time – was also honoured for services to broadcasting, alongside Jim Mora (RNZ), Lui Vilisoni (formerly Niu FM and 531pi), Malcolm Jordan (ZB), Daniel Wrightson (ZB), and Andrew Leiataua (More FM).

Jamie Mackay (The Country), Rodger Clamp (formerly MediaWorks), and Stacey Morrison (formerly Flava/NZME) were honoured for their outstanding contributions to radio.

Broadcaster Stacey Morrison. Photo / Dean Purcell

Morrison received a standing ovation. In a heartfelt speech paying tribute to the stations and colleagues she’s worked alongside, Morrison said: “Finally and surprisingly to me in 2025, I must ask and plea that you have your continued aroha and you take the opportunity to uplift te reo Māori in your work practice.

“You don’t have to be an expert in te reo Māori to be a champion for te reo Māori, and I would actually suggest that it’s a professional opportunity to be able to pronounce one of the official languages of our country correctly when we broadcast. I know it’s scary, but we can do this together.”

The coveted Blackie Award went to Radio Hauraki for its Pinot Wahs campaign, supporting the Warriors league team.

Podcast of the year was won by Sports Café-ish, Ric Salizzo’s resurrected Sports Café broadcasting show, and produced by iHeartRadio.

Ric Salizzo and also with members of the original Sports Cafe crew: Salizzo (centre), and (clockwise from top left) Leigh Hart, Graeme Hill, Lana Coc-Kroft, Marc Ellis and Eva the Bulgarian. Photos / Ben Dickens, TVNZ

NZME music station ZM and its breakfast team of Fletch, Vaughan & Hayley won the hotly contested best music breakfast show (network).

RNZ’s Kate Green was named best new talent (journalist), ZM’s Pixie Cockerill won best new talent (off-air) and Jazz Thornton – the host of iHeartRadio’s Hope is Real - won best new talent (presenter).

Coast’s Lorna Riley won best music network host and The Hits’ Hayley Bath was awarded best local music host.

NZME chief audio officer Jason Winstanley said the awards honoured talented individuals and teams across the radio and digital audio industry.

“Running our radio stations and digital audio platforms around the clock requires a huge amount of dedication and commitment from multiple people across NZME. It’s fantastic to recognise our talented on-air hosts and teams who work tirelessly behind the scenes, all who share a deep love for this cherished media platform.”

NZME chief executive Michael Boggs congratulated all winners across all categories and networks.

“It’s been a great evening celebrating the strength of radio and podcasting with our fellow industry peers tonight. Kiwis love radio – whether they enjoy it through traditional broadcast or via digital platforms – our industry is thriving.

“I’m especially proud of our NZME team – it was awesome to see so many of our talented people across multiple teams recognised this evening. A big thanks also to our valued listeners and to our advertising clients who support NZME’s radio and digital audio business – we’re hugely grateful for your ongoing loyalty.”

Editor-at-Large Shayne Currie is one of New Zealand’s most experienced senior journalists and media leaders. He has held executive and senior editorial roles at NZME including Managing Editor, NZ Herald Editor and Herald on Sunday Editor and has a small shareholding in NZME.

