B416: The high-profile group backing a social media ban for under-16s

The high-profile group backing a social media ban for under-16s

By Sarah Catherall
New Zealand Listener
17 mins to read

Moves to safeguard children from social media harm are ramping up, but with technology racing ahead, worried parents say New Zealand needs to tighten access.

By the time Sophie (not her real name) was 14, she and her circle of friends were all using social media. In the beginning, their TikTok, Snapchat and Instagram feeds were full of “fun” content: dance routines and shared memes that made them laugh. The Auckland teen often spent hours a day browsing the platforms,

Social exclusion

