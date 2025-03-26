Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Life

Worried about the themes in TV’s Adolescence? Here’s what you can do to help your son

By Dionne Christian
Online editor·New Zealand Listener·
6 mins to read

The Netflix drama Adolescence, starring Owen Cooper and Erin Doherty, has prompted deep concern, especially among parents of boys. Photo / Netflix

The Netflix drama Adolescence, starring Owen Cooper and Erin Doherty, has prompted deep concern, especially among parents of boys. Photo / Netflix

It’s no surprise that the Netflix show Adolescence has exploded in popularity — and that it has amplified fears about boys even more so, says a US academic who teaches in men’s studies at Towson University in Maryland.

Andrew Reiner, author of 2020′s Better Boys, Better Men: The New Masculinity e, visited New Zealand last year and spoke at six boys’ schools. (You can read about his visit and what he found here.) He says many people are talking about the disturbing elements of Adolescence but might be missing the bigger picture of what it says about boys’ wellbeing.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener