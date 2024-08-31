“I caught up with Mark during the Rugby World Cup in Paris,” he said. ”I hadn’t been home for a while. And I really enjoyed talking to him. We had a lot of fun, we were in hysterics.

“And then when I got back to New Zealand, I caught up with Leigh Hart, same thing. And I just really enjoyed the company and I said, well, why don’t we do something?

“Originally, it was going to be called The Has-been Cafe, but then we thought, why don’t we just use our old name, because that will help us get an audience and it’s just fun. For us, it’s just an opportunity to get together and have fun, and that’s what we miss.”

Salizzo has spent the past few years in America, originally in Texas before working in New York with a professional rugby team, the Ironworkers.

Returning home to New Zealand and launching the podcast, Salizzo feels like the country has changed.

“It’s almost like people are scared to try stuff or push the boundaries or whatever, just in case everyone jumps on them. So I know when we were starting this, the overwhelming reaction I got from everyone was, Oh man, how’s that going to survive? You’re going to get cancelled within the first week, etcetera, and I was like, ‘So, like, why is that a reason not to do something?’

“I hear that a lot, that sort of, ‘Oh man, you can’t do that because what if it goes wrong?’, which is the opposite to what I was experiencing when I was in the US cause in the US everyone thinks they’re a star – well, everyone thinks they’re going to be massively successful.”

Salizzo doesn’t believe people have changed, but the world has.

“There’s a layer above them that’s changed, a layer of rule setters. Someone wrote a piece, I can’t even remember what it was, when we came back saying the last thing we need is this sort of blokey crap back again. And I was like, that’s cool, if you don’t like it, don’t watch it.

“I don’t know why people get offended by stuff that they watch. Because if they don’t like it they shouldn’t watch it or listen to it.”

He said they don’t moderate the conversation – and that Ellis in particular has fun making him squirm with what he says – but that all of them have an awareness of pushing the boundaries while still being good people.

“What I really enjoy about the show is when, say, two people are going off into a direction and, and I might feel uncomfortable and then I get sucked into it and then I start going with them into that direction cause I get, I start getting amused by where they’re going and then Lana will pull me back or, or Lana might get sucked into the conversation and I pull her back.

“So that’s the fun. That’s when it’s fun.”

