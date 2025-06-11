Francis-Ching is the former wife of Rich Lister Marc Ching, renowned for his work in the shipping industry.

Wendy Francis-Ching.

The couple told Society Insider that although Brown had a public profile, they prefer to keep their relationship private.

Sources close to the couple say the pair, who both have adult children and have been married previously, complement each other perfectly.

“Al’s wit and humour are a perfect match for Wendy; they both match each other with their strong personalities in social situations,” says a source.

The pair’s entrepreneurial similarities and get-up-and-go attitude are said to have ignited sparks.

After living in and decorating several fabulous homes in the eastern suburbs, Francis-Ching – formerly a sales executive at TVNZ – used her love of decor to start the successful upmarket business Consignment Furniture in 2016.

Wendy Francis-Ching at her store in Newmarket. Photo / consignment.co.nz

The business sold high-end designer brands, including Antonio Citterio, B&B Italia, Minotti, Philippe Starck, and Armani Casa, and was a huge hit with buyers and well-to-do sellers.

Late last year, after a tough few years of trading in Newmarket, Francis-Ching closed Consignment Furniture.

There is talk about town that Francis-Ching, a doyenne of the eastern suburbs, may even buy a house with Brown on his side of town, Ponsonby. It is understood that if the pair buy real estate together, they will harness their creative sides on a great design project.