Man about town Ricardo Simich brings you Society Insider.
NZ celebrity chef Al Brown dating a fellowentrepreneur
A new romance is said to have blossomed between beloved Kiwi chef Al Brown and Auckland businesswoman Wendy Francis-Ching.
The pair are said to have been dating for more than six months, although they have mixed in some of the same Auckland social circles for several years.
After living in and decorating several fabulous homes in the eastern suburbs, Francis-Ching – formerly a sales executive at TVNZ – used her love of decor to start the successful upmarket business Consignment Furniture in 2016.
Late last year, after a tough few years of trading in Newmarket, Francis-Ching closed Consignment Furniture.
There is talk about town that Francis-Ching, a doyenne of the eastern suburbs, may even buy a house with Brown on his side of town, Ponsonby. It is understood that if the pair buy real estate together, they will harness their creative sides on a great design project.