Chef Al Brown is behind a cyclone relief dinner event.

Celebrity chef Al Brown has cooked up a Cyclone Gabrielle relief banquet, hoping to create New Zealand’s “biggest-ever dinner party”.

Backed by the Restaurant Association, ‘Cooking up a Storm’ will be hosted in hospitality establishments across the country on March 20.

Participating restaurants will serve a two-course “comfort food” menu for a set price of $69, with $46 from every sale going directly to the Mayoral Relief Funds. The remaining $23 will cover the restaurant’s costs.

“We are attempting to create the country’s biggest-ever dinner party, with the whole hospitality community coming together to do good and help those in need,” Brown said.

His vision for menus is about simplicity, focusing on favourites and comfort food to nurture the nation’s soul through its stomachs.

“Essentially, we’re emulating what is happening in the affected regions, where sitting around a table and having a kai is bringing people together to support, listen and be there for each other,” Brown said.

“I know times are still bloody tough for many in our beloved hospitality industry, but we still need to think about others and the role we play in the community.”

Last night, Brown said more than 50 restaurants had already signed up, with nearly 100 wineries on board.

Doors will open from 6.30pm, with dinner served at 7pm. Tables can be booked at: www.cookingupastorm.org.

A portion of the proceeds will also go directly to “hospitality whānau” impacted by the recent weather events.

A recent Restaurant Association survey showed that 92 per cent of respondents were impacted by the recent weather.

Two-thirds (65 per cent) have been forced to close their doors, and a quarter remain closed.

“It’s clear that the recent weather has caused widespread issues to the country and to our businesses,” said association chief executive Marisa Bidois.

“But hosting people is what we do best, so we’re looking forward to welcoming people into our establishments again, whilst also helping to support those [who] have been impacted.”