Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Ambulance delays: Woman found dead in Auckland home four hours after calling 111

Tracy Neal
By
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Nelson-Marlborough·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Barbara McGee died in the early hours of Christmas Eve, 2022. She had called an ambulance for help, but when it arrived four hours later, the crew found she had died. Photo / NZME composite

Barbara McGee died in the early hours of Christmas Eve, 2022. She had called an ambulance for help, but when it arrived four hours later, the crew found she had died. Photo / NZME composite

A woman struggling to breathe early on Christmas Eve called for an ambulance, but died before one arrived more than four hours later.

An ambulance crew arrived at Barbara Rose McGee’s Auckland home around 7am and found her dead in her bed.

It was the third unit dispatched

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand