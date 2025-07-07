Advertisement
Auckland man died after ambulance delay, coroner concerned by ‘serious, compounding mistakes’

Tracy Neal
By
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Nelson-Marlborough·NZ Herald·
St John says the the extra ramping time has resulted an average of nine fewer ambulance shifts each day. Photo: Hato Hone St John NZ

St John says the the extra ramping time has resulted an average of nine fewer ambulance shifts each day. Photo: Hato Hone St John NZ

A man who tripped and fell off the side of a driveway lay dying in front of family and friends, who tried valiantly to save him during the 45 minutes it took for an ambulance to arrive.

Two ambulances dispatched to help were each diverted to higher-priority jobs and it

