An Auckland man will appear in court on multiple serious driving charges today after a 4WD was allegedly used to repeatedly ram a police car during a traffic stop, police say.

The incident early yesterday morning badly damaged the patrol car, smashing its front bumper and bending and twisting its hood, but leaving its occupants uninjured.

Police officers had signalled for the driver of the allegedly stolen 4WD to stop after it was seen running a red light near Carbine Rd in Mt Wellington about 2.20am yesterday, Inspector Rakana Cook said.

“One of our frontline units signalled this vehicle to stop, and after driving erratically it came to a stop”, said Cook, the relieving Counties Manukau East area commander.

“It’s at this point the four-wheel drive was allegedly used to repeatedly ram our patrol vehicle before fleeing the scene. Fortunately, no police staff were injured.”