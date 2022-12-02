The Carlin Hotel won the award for best new boutique hotel in 2022. Photo / Supplied

A Queenstown hotel has been named the world’s best new boutique hotel in a global ranking.

The Carlin Hotel in Queenstown was crowned the best new boutique hotel by the Botique Hotel Awards, a publication that has ranked accommodations around the world for 12 years.

It also won the award for the best boutique hotel with a view in Australasia.

Held every year, the awards whittle more than 300 nominations across more than 70 countries down to just 17 winners. These are each considered the ‘best’ according to certain categories related to features or locations.

Categories in 2022 included the best fine dining hotel, city hotel, family-friendly hotel, and, new hotel, which was claimed by The Carlin Hotel.

Opened in April 2022, the 5-star accommodation describes itself as a “one-of-a-kind, boutique hotel and a labour of love” built by the property developer and hospitality expert Kevin Carlin.

Nestled into the hillside, it’s no surprise why the hotel also won the award for best views in Australasia, with suites that overlook Lake Wakatipu and the magnificent mountain ranges.

A handful of suites all include rooftop spas and outdoor living areas and can come with extras like hot tubs, fire pits and an in-room chef or self-playing grand piano.

The Presidential suite at The Carlin Hotel. Photo / Supplied

Boutique Hotel Awards called out The Carlin Hotel’s ‘stunning southern alp and lake Wakatipu views’ plus their restaurant Oro, which often hosts Michelin star chefs and piano performances by Kevin Carlin.

Those who wish to splurge could book out the entire property for a 50-person getaway.

The annual list is judged by a panel of 35 “leading travel experts” who rate the hotels on facilities, location, services, dining, design, concept and “emotional impact.”

Every property up for consideration is visited by a judge.

World’s Best Boutique Hotels 2022