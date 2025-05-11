A witness to the crash was able to pass on the driver's number plate after Shrimpton found their post. Photo / Facebook

Shrimpton said it failed to give further information, so she decided to take matters into her own hands.

Drawing on her broadcasting experience, she got in front of the camera on Instagram as she went back “to the scene of the crime” to door-knock homes and businesses and look for clues.

She managed to obtain a number plate, which allowed her to identify the car as a Toyota Prius.

In her latest Instagram story, Shrimpton said the alleged driver’s details were recently passed on to her insurance company.

“This week, we received a text from AA Insurance telling us our excess had indeed been waived, leading us to believe those details were true and correct.”

Shrimpton told the viewers her “munched up” car couldn’t be fixed until May 20. Fortunately, she’s been loaned a Volvo XC60 as a temporary replacement.

“Let me tell you this, let me tell you this now: This sister sure as hell won’t be parking anytime in Kingsland.”

Earlier, the Kiwi broadcaster told the Herald the ordeal has highlighted just how much New Zealanders need better insurance protections to feel safe and drive confidently on the roads.

New Zealand doesn’t have compulsory vehicle insurance, largely as ACC covers the injury-related side of costs.

Despite all the trouble, Shrimpton enjoyed making light out of the situation and talking to people who loved seeing her return to their screens.

“When life gives you lemons, make a G&T and have a laugh.”

