Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Why NZ’s economic recovery feels more Prius than Ferrari - ASB economist

Liam Dann
By
Business Editor at Large·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

New Zealand's economic recovery is no Ferrari – it's more Prius, says ASB.

New Zealand's economic recovery is no Ferrari – it's more Prius, says ASB.

ASB economists have published a new set of forecasts which see a tepid recovery under way.

“If economic recoveries are cars – New Zealand is more Toyota Prius than Ferrari 458,” wrote ASB chief economist Nick Tuffley in

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business